FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The European Central Bank
(ECB) revised down the pace of euro zone lending growth for the
past year on Monday, after changing the way the data is
calculated to better reflect loans that banks have offloaded.
The data now takes into account stocks and repayments of
loans that are no longer recorded on banks' balance sheets
because they have been transferred, for example as part of an
asset-backed security.
For the 12 months to July 2015, the growth rate of loans to
the euro area private sector, households and non-financial
corporations were revised downwards, on average, by 54 basis
points, 77 basis points and 41 basis points, respectively, the
ECB said.
"The new method enables a more comprehensive view of
developments in loans originated by euro area banks," the ECB
said.
"In addition ... this new method improves comparability
through more harmonised adjusted growth rates across countries
with differing practices regarding the derecognition of
transferred loans."
The ECB is due to publish lending data for August on Sept.
25, using the new methodology.
