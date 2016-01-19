* Final three months of 2015 see rise in home loan demand
* Requests for loans modest in France and Germany
* Dutch demand sends Amsterdam prices rocketing
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Home buyers in Italy and the
Netherlands are demanding ever more credit to take advantage of
record low borrowing costs as they bet that property prices will
rise further, according to the European Central Bank.
The ECB's survey of lenders on Tuesday showed that
rock-bottom interest rates are fuelling once-slow lending, which
is now rising among companies, home buyers and consumers across
much of the 19-member currency bloc.
The data showed a particularly strong increase in home loans
in Italy and the Netherlands towards the end of last year, while
such demand in France and Germany remains relatively slack.
As the terms for getting a loan were loosened, a net 97
percent of banks in the Netherlands reported a rise in mortgage
demand, while 63 percent of lenders in Italy had seen a similar
increase.
That helped fuel a 17 percent jump in house prices in the
Dutch capital Amsterdam in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Nationally, the number of home sales hit a new record of
more than 40,000 in the same period, according to the
Netherlands' Association of Real Estate Agents.
Price rises in Italy were less dramatic, with the cost of
houses edging up in the third quarter of 2015 for the first time
in four years, according to national statistics institute ISTAT.
There was only a modest rise in demand for home loans in
Germany, however, with just 7 percent of banks, on balance,
having seen an increase, a little lower than in France.
Unlike Italian or Dutch lenders, German banks did not lower
their hurdles for borrowers to get credit.
