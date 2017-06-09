By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, June 9
LONDON, June 9 The ECB's final guidance on
leveraged loans will reshape the European market when it comes
into effect in November, but several key questions have yet to
be answered as the countdown begins.
The final guidance was broadly in line with the draft
published last November but was tweaked after market feedback,
bringing it more into line with US leveraged lending guidelines,
although the ECB guidance is viewed as tighter due to the
introduction of a new definition for failed deals.
"The guidance in the US and Europe is similar . . . but the
ECB guidance is tighter in some respects," said Martin Forbes, a
banking partner at White & Case.
The guidelines made some concessions, including allowing
adjusted Ebitda and borrowers to show an ability to repay senior
secured debt to a sustainable level in five to seven years
rather than repaying 50% of total debt from cash flow. Certain
types of deals were also excluded.
Several key questions are outstanding, including the
definition of total debt and the impact of the regulation on
acquisition finance and banks' internal systems due to the
introduction of a tough 90-day limit for syndicating deals,
according to a report by White & Case.
Under the final guidance, the definition of total debt now
includes additional debt that loan agreements normally allow. It
is not clear if this includes incremental, accordion or
side-by-side loans and baskets and ratios for permitted debt,
which are normally allowed in loan covenants even if they are
never actually drawn.
Only committed undrawn liquidity facilities, such as
commercial paper programmes, have been excluded, and the ECB has
warned that care needs to be exercised when applying this
exemption.
90-DAY RULE
In a more radical departure, banks are now expected to treat
deals that have not been syndicated within 90 days of signing as
failed syndications for internal monitoring, booking,
accounting, regulatory classification and capital requirements,
which could change European banks' behaviour.
Many of Europe's commercial banks have a "buy and hold"
mentality and hold stakes in their own deals until maturity,
especially those loans made to domestic companies. The new rules
could push them to align with US investment banks, which seek to
sell down to zero to release and reuse their capital and reduce
funding costs.
"We don't know exactly how the 90-day requirement for
completion of syndication, after which syndicated deals should
be treated as having failed, will be applied. The more tightly
it's applied, the more the market will tighten," Forbes said.
The 90-day rule could have a big impact on merger and
acquisition financing, which is usually agreed before deals are
announced to provide certainty of funding. M&A deals can take
months to close if they are referred to regulators and are often
not fully syndicated until the M&A trade closes.
"In transactions where you have long competition clearance,
divestments or other complications, this will unfairly penalise
banks underwriting those deals," Forbes said.
It also remains to be seen how "failed" deals that have not
been syndicated after 90 days will be allocated to lenders' hold
books. Further guidance is required on how do this for
acquisition financing and bids with interim loan agreements.
Investors are sometimes offered ticking fees to compensate
them for their commitments until M&A loans are drawn. If lenders
have to charge higher fees for tying up their balance sheets,
acquisition loans could become more expensive for borrowers.
"In a situation where you have to set aside capital for a
longer time, you normally have to compensate with a ticking fee.
If banks are told to only lend to deals like this in exceptional
circumstances, there will be fewer of those deals underwritten
by European banks," Forbes said.
Shareholder loans and PIK loans will be included in total
debt calculations, but it is not clear if this also includes
subordinated shareholder debt, which is used to upstream cash in
European leveraged finance.
Banks will also be required to verify leveraged loan pricing
by a unit independent of the syndication team, and deals with
credit, underwriting or settlement risk in syndication also need
to be reviewed and approved by an independent risk function.
UNEVEN PLAYING FIELD
As in the US, banks are concerned that the guidance will create
an uneven playing field that will favour institutions not
regulated by the ECB, such as US, Japanese and (post-Brexit) UK
banks.
"The US and ECB versions of the guidelines are at least
similar, and some market participants are already subject to US
rules. It is certainly significant and people will have to think
about how they do things," said Andreas Wieland, a partner who
heads White & Case's regulatory practice in Frankfurt.
Many institutions, particularly those with global
operations, have been lending around the US guidelines, and
national regulators are expected to take a similar approach to
the ECB guidance.
"National supervisors will likely base their assessment of
leveraged lending procedures on criteria similar to the ECB,"
said White & Case partner Stuart Willey.
Non-regulated lenders thrived in the US after its version of
leverage lending rules was introduced and it is not clear how
the ECB will react if an uneven playing field is indeed created.
Although the guidance is not binding, the regulator expects
institutions under its supervision to integrate the rules into
internal credit processes and will intervene if this does not
happen.
