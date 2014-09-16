HELSINKI, Sept 16 The European Central Bank is
committed to using additional unconvential instruments if
necessary to fend off deflation in the euro zone, governing
council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month the ECB cut interest rates to near zero
and launched a programme to buy asset-backed securities (ABS) on
top of the four-year loans it will offer banks in September to
fuel lending to firms and households to try to revive growth.
"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too
prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council has
underlined that it is unanimous in its commitment to using
additional unconventional instruments," Liikanen, who is also
governor of the Bank of Finland, said in a statement.
The Bank of Finland trimmed its 2015 growth forecast for the
EU21, which includes the countries that use the euro and Sweden,
Denmark and Britain, to 1.1 percent from a previous 1.4 percent.
It said it sees GDP in Russia, one of Finland's biggest
trade partners, flatlining this year and growing only 0.5
percent in 2015, weighed down by the Ukraine crisis.
It also said inflation in the EU21 bloc would gather pace
during 2015 to above 1 percent and end at about 1.5 percent in
2016.
"The forecast is based on inflation expectations remaining
anchored plus a gradual recovery in domestic demand and the
ending of the counterinflationary effect of euro appreciation in
2012-2014," the banks said in a report.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson)