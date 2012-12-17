FRANKFURT Dec 17 - The banking system is better
positioned and capitalised than before but would still not be
fully prepared for a big bank collapse, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said in a newspaper
interview on Monday.
"The world would be better prepared than before but not
fully prepared," Liikanen told German daily Die Welt. "It's
positive that banks these days are better capitalised. But
that's not enough."
"We urgently need a legal framework for the closure and
settlement of banks. The top goal must be that, in the case of a
bank collapse, the owners are the first to pay the bill and not
the taxpayers," he said.
Liikanen said separating operations within banks can be
especially helpful to simplify the banking business and that
banks should operate any speculative operations on their own
accounts using market-based financing including their own
capital.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Patrick Graham)