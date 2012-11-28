HELSINKI Nov 28 The European Central Bank has
already done a lot to soften the blow from the euro zone debt
crisis beyond lowering interest rates to a record low of 0.75
percent, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on
Wednesday.
The ECB has flooded the banking system with unlimited
liquidity to ease banks' funding strains and launched a new
bond-purchase programme to lower funding costs of debt-strained
member states once they fulfilled the agreed conditions.
Liikanen, who is also the governor of Finland's central
bank, did not rule out further action, but said that the ECB had
already done a lot when asked about the so-called non-standard
policy measures in a panel discussion at the Bank of Finland.
"Never say never, but we have gone far already," he said.
Liikanen also led an advisory group that called last month
for banks' traditional deposit-taking business to be legally
separated from higher risk activities.
On Wednesday he urged banks to boost their capital buffers
and governments to fix their finances to break the negative
feedback loop between troubled banks and indebted sovereigns.
