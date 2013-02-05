LUXEMBOURG Feb 5 European banks need to concentrate on getting the economy back to growth by lending to firms and households even as they face challenges, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.

Liikanen also said that in the process banks should have appropriate time to adjust their operations to stricter regulations.

"There is very much at stake, and there are big challenges for banks," Liikanen, who headed a working group on banking reforms, said in a speech at an event organised by the Institute for Global Financial Integrity (TIGFI).

"We need to give banks time to focus on ... their core tasks of lending to the European economy, corporations and households," he added.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)