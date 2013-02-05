BRIEF-Renu Energy signs solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property
* Solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property group,SCP
LUXEMBOURG Feb 5 The European Central Bank has no target on foreign exchange rates, the central bank's Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.
"We have no foreign exchange target," Liikanen said in a speech at an event organised by the Institute for Global Financial Integrity (TIGFI), when asked about the rising levels of the euro.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)