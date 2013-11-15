FRANKFURT Nov 15 The European Central Bank
should increase its transparency and start publishing summaries
of arguments made in Governing Council meetings, ECB policymaker
Erkki Liikanen said on Friday.
Liikanen, who sits on the Governing Council and also heads
the Bank of Finland, said in a radio interview that banks have
to enter the single banking supervision mechanism healthy.
"It should transmit to citizens and markets what kind of
arguments were made during the discussion, and what the majority
opinion was and why, what the minority view was and whether
there were single dissenting views," Liikanen told national
broadcaster Yle.
"I don't think we should publish individual names," he said,
adding that that could stifle debate in the Governing Council.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)