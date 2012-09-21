(Adds Liikanen comments)
HELSINKI, Sept 21 European Central Bank
policymaker Erkki Liikanen said on Friday that setting up a
European banking union would be a long-term project and it made
sense in the meantime for European states to bolster fiscal
cooperation.
"This will not be ready overnight," Liikanen, a member of
the ECB's Governing Council, said in a presentation to the
Finnish parliament. He was referring to a proposal to give the
European Central Bank powers to oversee euro zone banks.
"A credible vision and commitment, however, will increase
(market) confidence in the ability to take care of problems,"
Liikanen, who is also governor of the Bank of Finland, said.
The European Commission has envisaged a banking union by the
middle of next year.
He said it was important to set up common banking
supervision, but he did not think building a fund to protect
citizens' deposits across the region was urgently needed and
might not even be necessary.
"I don't know whether there will be such (a cross-border
fund) at all," he said.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton)