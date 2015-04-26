BERLIN, April 26 A flood of cheap money risks
creating bubbles in financial markets if interest rates remain
low for a long period, European Central Bank Governing Council
member Erkki Liikanen was quoted as saying on Sunday.
"We need to pay attention," Liikanen, also the governor of
Finland's central bank, said in an advanced copy of an interview
to be published in the Handelsblatt on Monday.
"If interest rates remain very low for a long time there is
a risk," he said.
The ECB unleashed its bond buying programme last month which
has pushed down market interest rates, encouraging investors to
move into riskier assets that will spur growth.
Liikanen said it was important for central banks to set
regulatory and supervisory rules to avoid risks, and if
necessary, tighten or expand their monetary policy instruments.
He also warned against structural problems in the banking
market: "We have to prevent larger banks, which are still
benefitting from implied state guarantees, from taking on too
much risk."
However he said he saw no cause for a debate on whether the
ECB should reduce bond purchases.
"The worst thing would be if we were to hesitate. We have
raised expectations and now we must deliver," he said, comparing
the ECB's bond-buying programme to a marathon race whose
ultimate goal was price stability.
