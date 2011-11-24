TOKYO Nov 24 European Central Bank
council member Erkki Liikanen said he sees the ECB's buying of
euro-zone government bonds as a temporary measure, the Nikkei
business daily reported on Thursday.
Liikanen, also the Bank of Finland governor, was quoted as
telling the Nikkei in an interview that the ECB's government
bond buying programme, expanded in August to include Italian and
Spanish bonds, is a "nonstandard measure" and "temporary by
character."
He said the deepening euro-zone debt crisis "is challenging
and there are a lot of uncertainties," according to the paper.
"We are at the moment where we need to contain this
sovereign indebtedness to prevent its rebound through the banks
to a new negative cycle of the economy," the Nikkei quoted
Liikanen as saying.
