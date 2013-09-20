HELSINKI, Sept 20 The European Central Bank
should not take on the responsibility to wind down non-viable
banks as part of a closer integration of the European financial
system, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on
Friday.
The ECB is set to take on the task of supervising euro zone
banks from next year as a first step towards a so-called banking
union. A common mechanism to resolve or restore ailing banks is
still under discussion.
Liikanen, who is also the governor of Finland's central
bank, said the ECB should not be responsible for resolution as
well as supervision.
"It should not always be the ECB," he told Finnish members
of parliament.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Patrick Graham)