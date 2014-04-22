FRANKFURT, April 22 The development of price
pressures in the euro zone over the next two months will be key
to determining whether the European Central Bank will add more
stimulus, an ECB policymaker said.
If action is needed, Luis Linde, governor of the Spanish
central bank and a member of the ECB Governing Council, said a
quantitative easing programme - essentially printing money to
buy assets - would be "not easy to implement" in the euro zone.
"If the situation arises that the new data for inflation in
April and May show that the danger of inflation being too low
for too long is there, the communique implies that the Governing
Council is ready to act," he told Market News International with
reference to the ECB's statement after its last policy meeting.
"It is true there is no precise definition of 'too
prolonged'," Linde said in an interview published on Tuesday.
"To decide that it's already too prolonged, we have to take a
judgment decision."
