FRANKFURT, April 11 New international capital
and liquidity rules could increase the use of the European
Central Bank's liquidity facilities and even make banks more
dependent on it, the ECB said on Thursday.
The new rules, known as Basel III, are the world's main
regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis that forced
governments to rescue undercapitalised lenders. The rules are
being phased in over six years from January 2013.
The rules state that banks have to have high-quality liquid
assets to meet the requirements under the liquidity coverage
ratio requirements.
The ECB said that some banks may have large amounts of
collateral that are not classified as liquid under the new rules
but are currently eligible collateral in ECB operations, making
central bank operations more attractive to banks.
"If liquidity regulation is implemented in a way that
strongly favours recourse to the central bank, the dependency of
the banking system may increase," the ECB said in an article in
its April monthly bulletin.
"In the worst case, the central bank could then indeed be
considered a lender of first resort."
This could lead to an increase in bid rates in liquidity
auctions and thus increase the central bank's challenges in
controlling short-term money market rates.
When a central bank conducts full allotment tenders, as the
ECB has done since the intensification of the financial crisis,
banks are likely to turn to it for funds, the ECB added.
"In the current environment of unlimited provision of
central bank funding, an increase in the main refinancing
operations would be likely," the central bank said.
Currently, banks hold close to 900 billion euros taken from
the ECB in its liquidity operations, which range in duration
from one week to three years.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)