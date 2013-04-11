FRANKFURT, April 11 New international capital and liquidity rules could increase the use of the European Central Bank's liquidity facilities and even make banks more dependent on it, the ECB said on Thursday.

The new rules, known as Basel III, are the world's main regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis that forced governments to rescue undercapitalised lenders. The rules are being phased in over six years from January 2013.

The rules state that banks have to have high-quality liquid assets to meet the requirements under the liquidity coverage ratio requirements.

The ECB said that some banks may have large amounts of collateral that are not classified as liquid under the new rules but are currently eligible collateral in ECB operations, making central bank operations more attractive to banks.

"If liquidity regulation is implemented in a way that strongly favours recourse to the central bank, the dependency of the banking system may increase," the ECB said in an article in its April monthly bulletin.

"In the worst case, the central bank could then indeed be considered a lender of first resort."

This could lead to an increase in bid rates in liquidity auctions and thus increase the central bank's challenges in controlling short-term money market rates.

When a central bank conducts full allotment tenders, as the ECB has done since the intensification of the financial crisis, banks are likely to turn to it for funds, the ECB added.

"In the current environment of unlimited provision of central bank funding, an increase in the main refinancing operations would be likely," the central bank said.

Currently, banks hold close to 900 billion euros taken from the ECB in its liquidity operations, which range in duration from one week to three years. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)