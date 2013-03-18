FRANKFURT, March 18 German banks' use of
European Central Bank funding halved in February from the
previous month after the ECB gave banks an early opportunity to
pay back 3-year loans.
The German banks' use of ECB funding had already fallen
considerably in January, after the first payback offered by the
ECB.
Bundesbank data released on Monday showed that German banks
owed the central bank 25.8 billion euros at end-February, down
from 49.5 billion a month earlier and 73.1 billion at the end of
last year.
The drop in borrowing from the ECB suggests German banks
took advantage of an opportunity to repay the 3-year loans,
known as LTROs.
The ECB gave banks the ultra-long term loans in two
installments roughly a year ago, with euro zone lenders taking
more than a trillion euros in cheap cash. Banks now have the
chance to pay those loans back on a weekly basis.
In the first of the twin loans, offered in December 2011,
banks took 489 billion euros.
