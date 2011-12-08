* ECB introduces longest ever loans for banks
* Slashes collateral quality accepted, makes borrowing
easier
* Moves welcomed by bankers but unlikely to prevent crunch
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 The European Central Bank
will offer 3-year loans for the first time to banks pummelled by
the euro debt crisis and make it easier for them to borrow,
seeking to persuade them to keep the credit taps open to
businesses and consumers.
For over half a year the ECB has been anxiously observing a
creeping credit squeeze take hold in the euro zone as banks have
reacted to the bloc's intensifying debt crisis and tougher
regulation by scaling down lending.
The ECB's new measures, announced on Thursday along with a
second interest rate cut in as many months, was headlined by two
3-year loans. Such long-term lending goes way beyond the ECB's
current 1-year maximum funding offer, which was in turn an
emergency response to the global financial crisis. Its longest
routine refinancing operation covers just 3 months.
The latest funding will come at an ultra-low rate that
effectively tracks the ECB's headline interest rate, now at 1.0
percent after Thursday's cut..
One feature likely to make the loans particularly attractive
is that banks will be able to pay all or some of the money back
after a year if they so wish, removing the risk that some may
have seen it as a possible future burden.
"It is excellent news that it is callable after one year,"
said one euro zone money market trader who requested anonymity.
"For some banks thinking about taking part, three years
would have been too long, too much of a commitment, so the fact
you can get out of it after a year if you want is ideal."
The ECB's other main funding move was to slash the quality
of the Asset Backed Securities - hard-to-value assets blamed for
exacerbating the earlier global crisis - that it allows banks to
swap for ECB funding.
It will now accept ABS whose second best score from credit
rating agencies is 'single A', a major change from the current
requirement for two separate 'triple A' ratings.
Individual euro zone central banks will also have the
freedom to accept assets which they view as safe but which are
not on the ECB's main list of eligible assets.
The move is likely to be of particular benefit for Irish and
Greek banks, whose traditional swap assets have been annihilated
by the sovereign debt crisis.
As a result they have had to fall back on more expensive
'Emergency Liquidity Assistance' which national central banks
can give but have to underwrite themselves, therefore putting
extra pressure on the relevant government's finances.
The ECB also made a number of smaller changes. It halved the
amount banks have to park as reserves with it, and scrapped its
once-a-month practice of taking deposits from banks overnight
when its reserves cycle comes to an end.
"Those small steps such as removing the monthly quick tender
is probably good because it has been artificially introducing
volatility in the market," said one London-based trader.
"The reserves move halves the amount banks have to put up at
the ECB. It is another move that will help around the margins.
It (2 percent reserves requirement) was an additional burden
that a lot of these banks could do with out at the moment," he
said.