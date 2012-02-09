FRANKFURT Feb 9 Banks may request similar volumes of cash from the European Central Bank's second 3-year liquidity operation this month to the first one in December if expert forecasts are to be believed, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

In the first-ever ECB 3-year tender in late December, known as an LTRO, banks asked for 489 billion euros in funds indexed to the rate at ECB's liquidity operations, currently 1.0 percent.

Asked about what he expected in take up of the second such operation on Feb. 29, Draghi told a news conference: "What about the level of the second LTRO? The specialists in this field say that it should be substantial and possibly around the level of the previous one. Frankly I have no more information than this."

The December injection has helped financial markets get off to a solid start to the year by removing the threat of a credit crunch, despite ongoing worries about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on their finances.

Draghi said last month that the euro zone had "avoided a major, major credit crunch" with the added liquidity. He had said previously that he expected demand in February to be very high, but probably lower than in the December one.

The ECB conducts all its liquidity operations with full-allotment policy, meaning banks are guaranteed to receive all the funds they request.

In a Reuters poll, money market traders saw demand at the tender this month reaching 400 billion euros, but some analysts expect it to be well above that, with figures up to 1 trillion bandied around.