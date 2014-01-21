By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT Jan 21 Excess liquidity in euro zone
money markets is set to increase later this week after banks
took more cash from the European Central Bank, putting downward
pressure on short-term money-market rates.
Short-term interbank rates have climbed in recent weeks due
to falling excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what they
need for their day-to-day operations - and have reached levels
where they are putting pressure on the ECB to stop the rise.
A gradual rise in the rates is seen reflecting banks weaning
off central bank funding and tapping markets again, a kind of
normalisation, but if the increase accelerates it could threaten
the euro zone's recovery.
On Tuesday, banks' appetite for ECB funds grew as they took
116.3 billion euros in the main refi operation, 21.5 billion
more than in the expiring operation. Banks will receive the cash
on Wednesday.
The ECB also failed to fully offset its government bond
purchases, and will drain 152.1 billion euros from the markets,
instead of the intended amount of 177 billion and much less than
the 179 billion last week, adding another 26.9 billion to the
markets.
With voluntary repayments from the central bank's 3-year
operations coming in at less than 1 billion euros this week,
there will be more than 48 billion of additional cash sloshing
around in the markets, easing pressure on short-term rates.
"Given the results of today's ECB operations, an increase in
the liquidity surplus and improvement in liquidity conditions in
the next few days is likely, that should favour easing of EONIA
rates," Barclays fixed income strategist Guiseppe Maraffino
said, referring to the European overnight lending rate
index.
He adding that the so-called autonomous factors represented
the main risk factor to the easing.
The ECB said in its monthly report, published last week,
that volatility of short-term market rates would increase as
excess liquidity wanes, making interpreting money-market rates
more complex.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Jan. 9, when overnight
interest rates were at 0.156 percent that market developments
were "okay", but added an unwarranted tightening of the
short-term money markets would cause the ECB to act.
Since then EONIA has shot up to 0.359 percent, the
second-highest daily fixing since mid-2012. However, the large
volatility in rates increases uncertainty about the ECB's pain
threshold, and is unlikely to have reached it yet.
"Volatility of EONIA is the cost of normalisation, but the
benefits of this normalization in terms of reduced fragmentation
are much higher than the costs, so we don't see any reason for
the ECB to act at the moment," Maraffino said.
