FRANKFURT Jan 21 Excess liquidity in euro zone money markets is set to increase later this week after banks took more cash from the European Central Bank, putting downward pressure on short-term money-market rates.

Short-term interbank rates have climbed in recent weeks due to falling excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations - and have reached levels where they are putting pressure on the ECB to stop the rise.

A gradual rise in the rates is seen reflecting banks weaning off central bank funding and tapping markets again, a kind of normalisation, but if the increase accelerates it could threaten the euro zone's recovery.

On Tuesday, banks' appetite for ECB funds grew as they took 116.3 billion euros in the main refi operation, 21.5 billion more than in the expiring operation. Banks will receive the cash on Wednesday.

The ECB also failed to fully offset its government bond purchases, and will drain 152.1 billion euros from the markets, instead of the intended amount of 177 billion and much less than the 179 billion last week, adding another 26.9 billion to the markets.

With voluntary repayments from the central bank's 3-year operations coming in at less than 1 billion euros this week, there will be more than 48 billion of additional cash sloshing around in the markets, easing pressure on short-term rates.

"Given the results of today's ECB operations, an increase in the liquidity surplus and improvement in liquidity conditions in the next few days is likely, that should favour easing of EONIA rates," Barclays fixed income strategist Guiseppe Maraffino said, referring to the European overnight lending rate index.

He adding that the so-called autonomous factors represented the main risk factor to the easing.

The ECB said in its monthly report, published last week, that volatility of short-term market rates would increase as excess liquidity wanes, making interpreting money-market rates more complex.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Jan. 9, when overnight interest rates were at 0.156 percent that market developments were "okay", but added an unwarranted tightening of the short-term money markets would cause the ECB to act.

Since then EONIA has shot up to 0.359 percent, the second-highest daily fixing since mid-2012. However, the large volatility in rates increases uncertainty about the ECB's pain threshold, and is unlikely to have reached it yet.

"Volatility of EONIA is the cost of normalisation, but the benefits of this normalization in terms of reduced fragmentation are much higher than the costs, so we don't see any reason for the ECB to act at the moment," Maraffino said.

