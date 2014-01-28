FRANKFURT Jan 28 The amount of money sloshing
around the euro zone's money markets is seen remaining at a high
enough level next week to keep short-term interest rates at
current levels.
Euro zone banks took 115.6 billion euros at the European
Central Bank's weekly refinancing operation, about 600 million
euros less than in the previous week. Banks will receive the
cash on Wednesday.
At the same time, the ECB failed for the second week in a
row to offset its earlier government bond purchases, draining
151.2 billion euros from the market instead of the intended
177.5 billion euros, the amount of bonds bought under the
Securities Markets Programme it still holds.
Put together, the two operations resulted in the ECB's
liquidity provisions remaining virtually unchanged, which is
seen keeping a lid on overnight EONIA rates.
"I expect EONIA to remain below 20 basis points for the next
week, with a possible rise to 23-25 basis points for the
weekend," a euro zone money market trader said.
Friday is the last trading day of the month, which usually
sees a rise in overnight rates as banks balance their books.
Short-term interbank rates have climbed in recent weeks due
to falling excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what they
need for their day-to-day operations - and have reached levels
where they are putting pressure on the ECB to stop the rise.
A gradual rise in the rates is seen as a reflection of
banks' efforts to wean themselves off central bank funding and
return to tapping markets, a kind of normalisation, but if the
increase accelerates it could threaten the euro zone's recovery.
The high level in excess liquidity means that banks do not
have to scramble to borrow from each other and keeps downward
pressure on market rates.
When excess liquidity fell to around 130 billion euros
earlier this month, the overnight rate traded for four
consecutive sessions above the ECB's refinancing rate - the
first time since 2011 that this has happened.
Since then, it has fallen back below the 0.25 percent refi
rate and fixed at 0.188 percent on Monday, as excess liquidity
rose back to 170 billion euros.
The failure to fully offset the bond purchases had happened
several times late last year, and is seen continuing as excess
liquidity drops. Traders said the ECB would not lose sleep over
the failures.
"I don't think they have a problem with it. Instead of the
EONIA spiking, it stays at an acceptable level," the trader
said. "There is not enough excess liquidity in the market for it
to succeed."
It can still increase if banks stock up at an offer of
three-month funds on Wednesday. Only 1.9 billion euros of funds
are due to mature from the previous operation.
With the ECB providing banks with all the liquidity they
request since the beginning of the financial crisis, overnight
rates have usually traded just above the ECB's deposit rate.
That rate is currently at zero.
But with money markets functioning better, rates have inched
up recently as banks have cut down on extra funds they have held
in case markets clog up again.
The ECB said in its January monthly report that volatility
in short-term market rates would increase as excess liquidity
wanes, making interpreting money-market rates more complex.
The euro zone's central bank pledged earlier this month to
act should the rise in bank-to-bank lending rates that underpin
borrowing costs across the economy become "unwarranted".
But ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot was quoted as
saying that the development did not require policy action yet,
adding that forward rates had remained relatively stable.
One-year one-year forward rates - the
most traded money-market instrument, which shows where one-year
Eonia contracts are expected to be in a year - rose to 0.315
percent at the end of last year but have since fallen. They
currently trade at 0.227 percent.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Catherine Evans)