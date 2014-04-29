* German April inflation weaker than expected
* Euro zone private lending slows, money supply weakens
* ECB fails to fully sterilise past bond purchases
* Banks take biggest sum of weekly ECB loans since June 2012
* Cocktail of data compounds ECB headache before May meeting
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, April 29 A fall in euro zone lending,
weaker-than-expected German inflation and signs of tightening in
money markets compounded the European Central Bank's policy
conundrum on Tuesday as it weighs up whether to act next week.
ECB President Mario Draghi last week identified a weakening
of the euro zone inflation outlook and tensions in short-term
money markets as potential triggers for fresh policy action.
Official data on Tuesday showed soft inflation in the euro
zone's core economy, Germany, while the key overnight money
market rate hit a level seen only rarely since 2011 on Monday.
Tightening conditions prompted banks to load up on ECB
weekly loans on Tuesday, while the central bank failed to draw
sufficient funds to offset its past bond purchases.
"Taken together - the German inflation data, the money
market tensions, and the euro, which is still strong - that
makes a good case for doing something," Nordea economist Holger
Sandte said.
German inflation hit 1.1 percent in April, up from 0.9
percent in March but below a consensus forecast of 1.3 percent.
A preliminary reading on Wednesday is expected to show euro
zone inflation at 0.8 percent in April, up from March's 0.5
percent but still well below the ECB's medium-term target of
just below 2 percent. Anything less would pile pressure on the
ECB to act when it meet in Brussels on May 8.
"More than usual, it depends on the inflation number
tomorrow," said Sandte.
Draghi said last week that if the inflation outlook were to
deteriorate, the ECB could respond with a "broad-based asset
purchase programme", probably quantitative easing, or QE -
effectively, printing money to buy assets.
On Monday, however, he told lawmakers from Germany's ruling
coalition that while low inflation would persist in the euro
zone, he did not expect deflation, according to a source who
attended the meeting.
The ECB chief did see "a problem of ongoing low inflation
rates, which could lead to measures", the source said, adding:
"He mentioned quantitative easing in this context but made clear
that we're still some way off QE."
BABY STEPS
Nordea's Sandte said that, given the ECB's reluctance to go
ahead quickly with QE, "to me, it would make sense to cut the
main interest rate to 0.125 percent and also cut the deposit
rate to send a signal".
The euro zone central bank's main refinancing rate currently
stands at a record low 0.25 percent, with the deposit rate it
pays banks for holding their money overnight at zero.
The ECB may be closer to making targeted moves to encourage
lending to small and medium-size businesses, although that would
lack the scale and impact of a broad asset-buying plan.
Previous measures, including cutting interest rates to near
zero, pumping liquidity into the banking system and widening the
pool of assets it accepts from banks in return for funding, have
so far failed to unclog the flow of cash to the real economy.
Lending to euro zone households and companies declined
further in March and money supply growth slowed, ECB figures
showed on Tuesday.
The central bank is putting the bloc's top banks through a
thorough review of their balance sheets, to weed out soured
loans, update collateral valuations and adjust capital so that
they can lend more freely in future.
Many banks are repaying early loans they took from the ECB
at the height of the euro zone crisis, and have set aside tens
of billions of euros for the ECB's health check of the sector,
leaving them less cash to deposit at the central bank.
That has caused spare cash in the financial system to fall
and pushed up money market rates.
Excess liquidity - cash beyond what banks need for their
daily operations - fell to around 86 billion euros on Tuesday,
according to Reuters calculations, the lowest since before the
ECB offered three-year crisis loans to banks in December 2011.
The EONIA overnight money market rate meanwhile hit 0.398
percent on Monday - its highest since 2011 with the exception of
two liquidity-tight days late last year and at the end of March.
Highlighting the squeeze, the ECB failed for the third week
running to fully offset its past purchases of government bonds,
while the 172.621 billion euros of weekly loans banks took from
the ECB on Tuesday was the most in a week since late June 2012.
In a Reuters poll, 16 of 19 traders said pressure on money
market rates would eventually ease as banks take more money in
the weekly ECB operations. The other three said falling excess
liquidity would push the EONIA rates higher.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
