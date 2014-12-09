FRANKFURT Dec 9 The European Central Bank is
considering tightening rules on the provision to banks of
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from their national central
banks, a central bank source said on Tuesday.
The ELA facility, effectively emergency funding given by
euro zone national central banks to strapped commercial banks,
played a crucial role during the financial crisis in countries
like Greece, Ireland and Cyprus.
The loans are given at the discretion of the national
central bank although they have to be approved by the ECB.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the ECB
had held discussions at working level focused on limiting the
period of time for which banks could make use of ELA.
Christian Schulz, an economist at Berenberg bank, said any
such move to restrict the use of ELA would play well in Germany,
where ECB policy is widely seen as being too loose.
This could go some way to assuaging German concerns about
the ECB embarking on a round of sovereign bond purchases -- a
possibility it is considering.
"It sends out the signal the ECB is aware of some of the
excesses during the crisis and is curbing them so that they
won't be repeated," Schulz said of any move to tighten use of
ELA.
"I think that will go down well in some part of the German
media and at the Bundesbank," he added.
