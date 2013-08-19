(Repeats Sunday story without changes to text)
* Draghi worried about higher forward rates choking economy
* Payback of three-year LTRO funds decrease excess liquidity
* ECB expected to counter upward pressure on market rates
* Another LTRO with special terms most likely option
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Aug 18 Mario Draghi's silver-tongued
eloquence isn't working like it used to - at least to judge from
money market rates.
The European Central Bank chief, who wowed investors with
his vow a year ago to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro,
has been unable to steer down market interest rates as much as
he would like despite giving 'forward guidance' on policy.
Responding to market volatility that set in after the U.S.
Federal Reserve in June set out a plan to begin slowing its
stimulus, Draghi pledged in July to keep ECB interest rates at
record lows for an extended period of time.
The guidance was a major step, breaking with the ECB's
tradition of not pre-committing on policy. At his August 1 news
conference, Draghi said expectations of rate hikes in money
markets were unwarranted - a clear warning to markets.
But his verbal intervention had little impact. Two-year
forward EONIA overnight rates are up 25 basis
points since mid-May, and are only 5 basis points below their
peak in late June, before the ECB unveiled its forward guidance.
Expectations about the ECB's rate moves are not the only
factor at play in determining market rates. Their rise is also
influenced by dwindling excess liquidity - the level of cash
beyond what banks need to cover their day-to-day operations.
Another ultra-long-term funding operation, or LTRO, could be
the ECB policy option with fewest side effects to counter the
tightening liquidity situation. ECB staff have already discussed
the idea as an option with outside experts at a regular meeting.
"The increase in EONIA forwards reflects expectations of a
lower liquidity surplus rather than policy rate hikes," Barclays
economists Giuseppe Maraffino and Laurent Fransolet wrote.
"Greater clarity about the liquidity outlook is needed for EONIA
to decline."
TIGHTENING BY STEALTH
In late 2011, early in his term as ECB president, Draghi
opened the liquidity spigot to ensure banks had access to funds
as interbank markets were drying up due to a lack of confidence.
The ECB funnelled over a trillion euros to banks with twin
three-year liquidity operations, lifting excess liquidity to
more than 800 billion euros early last year.
Early repayment of those loans has cut excess liquidity to
some 250 billion euros - not far from the 200 billion level the
ECB has said may be the point when market rates start edging up
toward its main refinancing rate, now at 0.5 percent.
Draghi has welcomed the early repayments as a sign of
confidence and improved funding conditions, although many
lenders in peripheral Europe are still dependent on ECB funds.
But the repayments are making the central bank's monetary
policy less accommodative, and it may be forced to counter this
quiet tightening by other means.
"Early repayments could ... be expected to have a potential
to change market expectations of future excess liquidity and
thereby affect the money market term structure," the ECB said in
its July monthly bulletin.
Banks return money to the ECB every week, but with lower
repayments in recent weeks, the central bank can afford to wait
until taking new measures.
LTRO LEAST BAD OPTION
The ECB has several options to try to bring down forward
rates. The most obvious would be to cut the main refinancing
rate to 0.25 percent, which Draghi has said it has room to do.
That would push down the short end of market rates but
narrow the differential between the refinancing rate, the
deposit rate the ECB pays on bank deposits, and its overnight
lending rate. That could reduce banks' incentive to lend to each
other and threaten a tenuous recovery in interbank markets.
Cutting the deposit rate into negative territory from zero
would take the ECB into uncharted waters and would burden banks
by effectively charging them for holding money at the ECB.
Outright asset purchases could be effective, but the central
bank has reserved them for use in case of serious deflation
risks, making such a move hard to justify after the economy grew
for the first time in 1-1/2 years in the second quarter.
"The ECB is likely to be ready for quantitative easing only
if deflation, in the narrow sense of the word, is feared,"
Commerzbank economist Michael Schubert said in a note.
The ECB could also stop taking weekly deposits to offset
money injected into markets via its Securities Markets Programme
bond-buying plan. This "sterilisation" of bond purchases was
introduced to stave off inflation fears, however, and could be
seen as the ECB veering away from its mandate.
It could also firm ECB forward guidance by promising not to
increase rates no matter what, but hawkish policymakers such as
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann might object.
The remaining option is another long-term liquidity
operation for banks, which are preparing for an asset quality
review and stress tests to be finished by next autumn.
It might even offer a sweetener. Minutes of a July meeting
of the ECB's Bond Market Contact Group, comprising ECB staff and
finance experts, show it discussed "creating a special 3-year
LTRO similar to the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme
where cheaper funding would be provided to banks".
The central bank could also choose to use such an LTRO to
bolster its forward guidance.
"The ECB could decide that the (LTRO) interest rate can be
adjusted downwards, but not up - the current 0.5 percent rate
would not be exceeded," Commerzbank's Schubert said. "This would
give a clear signal of low rates for a long time."
