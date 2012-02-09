ROME Feb 9 The European Central Bank will assess whether it needs to do more injections of three-year funding once the results of the operation at the end of the month are known, Bank of Italy deputy governor Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

The second of two three-year loan injections the ECB scheduled late last year will take place on Feb. 29. ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday noted expert opinion expected a similar take-up to the first operation when the bank funnelled 489 billion euros to banks.

Analysts have also suggested the bank could even offer more of the ultra-long funding, to further support the euro zone through its current troubles.

"That is a decision for the ECB and the governors to take, Draghi was asked a question on this today. The ECB will monitor the effects (of the LTROs) on liquidity and credit, and then make an assessment after the February one is out of the way," Saccomanni told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, Draghi said that the bank would not pre-commit on additional three-year loans as the operations were so complex and had major implications for the economy and banking system. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Marc Jones)