FRANKFURT Nov 27 The European Central Bank has delayed the implementation of the mandatory provision of loan-by-loan information for asset-backed securities (ABSs) to smoothen the transition, it said on Tuesday.

The ECB decided in December 2010 to launch loan-level data reporting requirements for ABSs as part of its collateral framework and it has now decided to delay the introduction "to ensure that all the necessary amendments will have been made" at the national level.

For residential mortgage-backed securities and for ABS, where the cash-flow generating assets comprise loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, the reporting requirements will be mandatory as of Jan. 3 2013.

The previous starting dates had been Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, respectively.

For commercial mortgage-backed securities, the date has been moved to March 1 next year from January 1, while for other asset classes, such as auto loans, consumer finance loans and leasing receivables the date remains January 1, 2014.

The ECB added that the nine-month transitional phase for each asset class would be adjusted accordingly.

"These slight postponements will allow for the smooth implementation of the necessary amendments," the ECB said in a statement.

For the ECB press release, click on: here (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Patrick Graham)