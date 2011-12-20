By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 Demand for the European
Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans to banks on
Wednesday is likely to go a long way to determining whether
countries embroiled in the debt crisis receive some relief or
have to endure yet more pain.
The ECB hopes the limit-free, ultra-cheap and ultra-long
funding will have a range of beneficial effects, including
bolstering trust in banks, easing the threat of a credit crunch
and most of all, tempting banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt.
Analysts say that take-up above 350 billion euros is likely
to be taken as a positive sign for strained countries and a
potential catalyst for some thawing of the frozen money market.
In contrast, a figure near the 57 billion euros banks took
when the ECB relaunched one-year loans back in October would be
a blow and viewed by many as a vote of no-confidence in Italy
and Spain.
Traders polled by Reuters predicted 250 billion euros being
taken on Wednesday, the same demand the ECB gets for one-week
loans and nowhere near what is needed to see Italy and Spain
through next year. But the range of forecasts, from 50-450
billion, shows just how much uncertainty there is.
In normal circumstances the ECB would expect to be inundated
with demand. In 2009, when it handed out its first ever one-year
loans banks borrowed a massive 447 billion euros, but interest
this time around is being dampened by the deepening debt crisis.
"There is a lot of optimism at the moment that banks will
take the ECB money and buy high yielding euro zone periphery
debt in a nice carry trade which makes them some profit and
which they can then invest in their own balance sheets," said
Azad Zangana, an economist at Schroders in London.
"I'm not sure it is quite going to happen quite like that
though," he added, like many economists questioning the appetite
for those kind of bonds in the current environment.
A number of banks got their fingers badly burnt in 2009 when
they invested their ECB money in Greek and Portuguese bonds and
the new offerings come as investors demand banks reduce their
exposure to the euro zone rather than increase it further.
Spanish short-term financing costs fell sharply from a month
earlier at auction on Tuesday, with analysts saying banks were
planning to tap the 3-year liquidity to pay for the relatively
high-yielding paper.
But buying short-term bills is one thing, investing in
longer-term bonds quite another.
Given those doubts, most market experts say only more
aggressive and direct buying of government bonds by the ECB will
help ease the crisis, something it is reluctant to do.
SARKOZY TRADE
The consensus view of a meeting of top money market traders
and ECB officials held in Frankfurt last week was that a large
take up could help some banks dispel fears about their immediate
health and ease them back into the wholesale market.
"We will have to wait to see what the demand is. If it is
high then it will be good for money markets, if it isn't it
won't make any difference," said one of the traders at the
meeting who requested anonymity.
ECB President Mario Draghi has been pressing banks to take
the money since announcing the plans earlier this month.
For some banks the money could be more than 3 percentage
points cheaper than they can get on the open market. As part of
the deal they can switch money borrowed from the ECB back in
October into three-year funding and will also be able to pay it
back after just a year if they so wish.
Contrary to mixed trader expections, a number of economists
see demand topping 450 billion euros, although many feel it will
be used to boost banks' own funding rather than to buy euro zone
bonds as French President Nicolas Sarkozy has urged.
"This so-called Sarkozy trade where banks use the money they
borrow from the ECB to buy sovereign bonds is wishful thinking
quite frankly," said Tobias Blattner, a former ECB economist now
at Daiwa Securities.
"Banks in Italy and Spain will always buy the debt of their
sovereigns but banks in German and France certainly won't. They
do not want to push away their investors and their investors are
telling them to reduce exposure to periphery euro zone debt."
The view echoes comments from UniCredit chief executive
Federico Ghizzoni, who last week told reporters that using ECB
money to buy government debt "wouldn't be logical". His bank is
traditionally one of the biggest buyers of Italian government
bonds, with almost 50 billion on its books.
ON DEMAND
Those who see high demand point out that banks are now more
reliant on the ECB for funding than they have ever been.
French banks have almost quadrupled their intake of ECB
money since June to 150 billion euros, while banks in Italy and
Spain are each taking more than 100 billion euros. At the same
time, almost two-thirds of money borrowed from the ECB is being
deposited straight back there, compared to one-third after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in late 2008.
However, others argue demand could be crimped as some banks
remain short of ECB eligible collateral even after its latest
relaxation of borrowing rules, a problem Draghi has stressed.
One top executive at a major European bank told Reuters that
despite Draghi's argument to the contrary this week, using ECB
funding is still viewed as a sign of weakness and that banks
will try to avoid using it.
They will also be questioning what happens when the
three-year loans have to be paid back.
"The (ECB's) unlimited liquidity may not be there in three
years so that is that the other issue," said Zangana from
Schroders. "Will they have to just sell the bond again in three
years time because if everyone is doing that it would create the
same problem all over again."