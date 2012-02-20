GENEVA (Switzerland) Feb 20 The European
Central Bank's first round of ultra-long 3-year funding has
helped stabilise long-term financing for a number of banks in
the currency bloc, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said
on Monday.
While it was still unclear how the ECB's injection in
December of almost half a trillion euros ultra-cheap funds in
3-year loans has affected the banking sector and the real
economy, Praet said the ECB had "a good idea of what is
happening".
"It has been stabilising the long-term funding of a number
of banks in the euro area," Praet said, adding that it has
stopped "the very dangerous dynamics we had in December".
