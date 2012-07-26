July 26 (IFR) - Since the beginning of the year the spread
between 10-year Italy and Spain has moved from +175bp to a
current level of -95bp. This divergence is being seen across the
curve, as Italian banks remain willing to support their domestic
sovereign market while Spanish banks take a step back in the
face of a severe funding environment.
Both countries led the charge when it came to the sovereign
LTRO carry trade. During the first quarter of 2012 Italian banks
bought EUR69.8bn of sovereign debt while Spanish banks bought
EUR54.6bn. That Q1 data does not capture the activity that took
place in December 2011 when Spanish banks bought EUR22.8bn while
Italian banks sold EUR2.3bn, showing overall that sovereign bond
buying has been more significant in Spain than it has been in
Italy from the 3-year LTRO perspective.
But this picture has turned around dramatically during Q2
with Spanish banks trimming their sovereign holdings by EUR2.2bn
but Italian banks continuing their buying spree to the tune of
EUR23.6bn. While ECB data does not show whether domestic or
non-domestic eurozone debt was purchased, the data on holdings
of foreigners and domestic banks for the individual countries
suggests that the buying was of domestic sovereign bonds.
Italy's outperformance highlights that the ability of
Spanish banks to support their domestic bond market has sharply
diminished relative. This is despite both sovereigns remaining
strongly correlated on an intraday basis.
While both countries' banks were big users of the LTRO it is
interesting that since LTRO2 the reliance on the ECB of those in
Spain has increased on a relative basis. Usage of the ECB's
liquidity facilities (MRO and LTRO) on a net basis has increased
by EUR110bn for Spanish banks compared to a mere EUR9bn for
Italian banks, showing that the latter are not facing the same
balance sheet and funding pressures as their Spanish peers, and
thus that their ability to continue supporting the domestic
sovereign debt market remains intact.
That ability to carry on strengthening the
sovereign/financial loop is not infinite, however, and when we
look at things from a portfolio and deposit flow perspective it
is clear that Italy is facing the same magnitude of outflows as
Spain.
It is only a matter of time before we see the pressure
intensify on Italian sovereign debt, and hence we look for the
2s/10s BTP curve to flatten considerably with 5s/10s likely to
invert first.
(Reporting By Divyang Shah; editing by Julian Baker and Alex
Chambers)