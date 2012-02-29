FRANKFURT Feb 29 Banks took 530 billion
euros at the European Central Bank's second offering of
three-year funds on Wednesday, slightly above forecasts,
fuelling hopes that more credit will flow to businesses and
government borrowing costs will ease further.
A total of 800 banks borrowed money at the tender, with
demand exceeding the 500 billion euros expected by traders
polled by Reuters and well above the 489 billion allotted in the
first such operation in late December.
The euro rose briefly before easing versus the dollar
while stocks were little changed after the marginally
better-than-expected take-up.
The 3-year loans are the ECB's latest attempt to fight the
euro zone crisis. The central bank's president, Mario Draghi,
said after first operation that "a major, major credit crunch"
had been averted.
The ECB hopes the limit-free, ultra-cheap and ultra-long
funding will have a range of beneficial effects, including
bolstering trust in banks, easing the threat of a credit crunch
and tempting banks to buy Italian and Spanish sovereign debt.
Rather than a simple flat rate, the 3-year funds were
offered at an interest rate averaging the interest rate in its
main one-week refi operations over the next three years. That
rate is currently at a record low of 1.0 percent. Banks have the
option of paying back all or parts of the loans at any time
after one year.
Sources have told Reuters that the central bank wants the
second ultra-long operation to be the last one, as it is worried
banks are becoming too reliant on ECB funds and want to throw
the onus back on euro zone governments to tackle the debt
crisis.
Banks have already taken more funds from the ECB than ever
before and risk becoming dependent on those. Italian banks had
taken more than 200 billion euros in central bank funds by
January, and those in Spain and France were not far behind.