LUXEMBOURG, April 25 European Central Bank
Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday the euro
zone needed to discuss a closer integration of banking
supervision as well as a how to deal with failing banks.
"I am in favour of a closer integration at the level of
supervision and that would entail also the discussion of the
common deposit guarantees and a (bank) resolution scheme,"
Mersch, who heads Luxembourg's central bank, told a news
conference.
He added that he did not agree with the International
Monetary Fund's view of the European banking system being weak.
"We do not share the assessment of the excessive weakness of
the European banking system," Mersch said.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Michele Sinner)