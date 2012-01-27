FRANKFURT Jan 27 Money supply growth and
annual growth of loans to the private sector slowed in December,
the European Central Bank said on Friday.
The ECB gave the following percentage changes in growth,
seasonally adjusted:
DEC 11 NOV 11 Prior
M3 annual growth rate 1.6 2.0 (2.0)
M3 3-month moving avg 12-mo growth 2.1 2.5 (2.5)
Annual total credit growth 1.0 0.8 (0.8)
Annual credit growth private sector 0.4 1.0 (1.0)
-- of which loans 1.0 1.7 (1.7)
Breakdown of Loans, pct annual growth rate:
Loans to households 1.5 2.1 (2.1)
-- consumer credit -2.2 -2.2 (-2.2)
-- for home purchases 2.1 3.0 (3.0)
Loans to non-financial corporations 1.1 1.6 (1.6)
FORECAST:
A Reuters poll showed 28 economists on average expected
12-month M3 growth of 2.2 percent, with forecasts ranging from
1.7 percent to 2.9 percent. For private loan growth, economists
on average expected 1.9 percent growth, with a forecast range of
1.5 percent to 2.5 percent.
For a copy of the report, please click here
NOTES: The data are adjusted to exclude holdings of money
market fund shares or units by residents outside the euro area
and non-resident holdings of money market paper and debt
securities with an initial maturity of up to two years.
Previously reported data from the prior month are in
brackets.
The ECB has set a reference rate of 4.5 percent for the
three-month moving average of annual money supply growth, above
which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price stability.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)