FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Loans to firms and households
in the euro zone fell more than expected in August, dragged down
by meagre credit flows the euro zone's recession-stricken south.
Loans to the private sector fell 0.6 percent from the same
month a year ago, data released by the European Central Bank
showed on Thursday, coming in below the expectations of
economists polled by Reuters for no change.
The flow of loans to non-financial firms fell 10 billion
euros after rising by 8 billion euros in July. The monthly flow
of loans to households showed a gain of 7 billion euros after a
drop of 1 billion euros in the previous month.
Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash
in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 2.9 percent in
August, slowing down from 3.6 percent in July and missing the
consensus of 3.2 percent from analysts polled by Reuters.
