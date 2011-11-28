(Adds analysts' comments, details)
FRANKFURT Nov 28 Loans to the euro zone's
private sector firms grew at a quicker pace in October than in
September but growth of loans to households was slower than in
the previous month, the European Central Bank said on Monday.
Analysts said the weak overall data strengthened the case
for an interest rate cut next week, as it shows economic growth
dampening. They warned against hanging too much hope on the
data, given signs of stress in European banking markets.
"Overall, the picture is simply very weak on monetary
growth, there is room for further monetary stimulus -- there is
a high chance they (the ECB) will cut in December," ING
economist Carsten Brzeski said.
"The economy is not falling off the cliff, but it is clearly
slowing down."
While corporate loans topped expectations, offering no
evidence for now of a slide into a new credit crunch, the data
also showed that ordinary consumers are increasingly cautious
about taking mortgages.
"This suggests that consumers are becoming more reluctant to
borrow in the current weakened economic environment," IHS Global
Insight economist Howard Archer said.
The sovereign debt crisis has pushed three euro zone
countries to agree EU/IMF aid programmes and the crisis has now
spread to Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's bigger
economies.
However, loans to the private sector grew at a rate of 2.7
percent year on year, coming in above analysts' expectations of
growth of 2.5 percent and the 2.5 percent growth seen in
September as corporate lending surprised positively.
Analysts pointed to the less encouraging figure of flow of
loans to firms, which dropped to 7 billion euros from 19 billion
September. In addition the flow of mortgage loans contracted by
18 billion euros having risen 8 billion in September.
Also, the growth rate of mortgage loans fell to 3.0 percent
from 3.9 percent in September.
Euro zone M3 money supply -- a more general measures of cash
in the economy -- grew at an annual pace of 2.6 percent, down
from 3.0 in September and below expectations of 3.4 percent.
At 2.8 percent, the three-month moving average of M3 growth
remains well below the ECB's reference rate of 4.5 percent,
above which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price
stability.
"These monetary figures do not signal any inflation risks.
Period," said Berenberg Bank economist Holger Schmieding. "It
does reinforce expectations that the ECB will be free to cut
interest rates next week by 25 basis points."
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)