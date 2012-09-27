* Monthly flow of loans to non-financial firms down 10 bln
* Monthly flow of loans to households up 7 bln eur
* M3 growth rate falls to 2.9 pct in Aug, below forecast
FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Loans to the private sector
in the euro zone fell more than expected in August, dragged down
by meagre credit flows in the region's recession-stricken and
debt-scarred south.
The flow of loans to non-financial firms fell by 10 billion
euros after rising by 8 billion euros in July, Thursday's data
from the European Central Bank showed. Lending to companies was
particularly weak in Spain and Italy while it grew in most of
the euro zone's core countries.
"The concern is that a number of companies (that) do want to
borrow ...and are in decent shape are finding it hard to, so
tight credit conditions are handicapping euro zone growth
prospects," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight,
in a note.
The European Central Bank is struggling to make its single
interest rate for the 17 euro zone countries work as fears of a
euro zone break-up prompt investors to demand a premium to lend
weaker countries and pay to park their funds in safe havens.
Strong loan growth in Germany and higher mortgage activity
there and in other core states drove a regionwide gain of 7
billion euros in lending to households, which fell 1 billion
euros in the previous month.
Overall loans to the euro zone private sector fell 0.6
percent from August 2011, well below average expectations for no
change among economists polled by Reuters.
Banks in peripheral euro zone states with limited access to
market funding have to rely on central bank funding at a rate of
0.75 percent, which compares to a rate of 0.1 percent banks pay
the market in core countries.
Higher funding costs for banks push up loan rates for
borrowers.
Royal Bank of Scotland said in a note that small and medium
sized companies on the periphery were on average paying around
2.5 percent higher interest rates for loans than their peers in
other parts of the euro zone.
To assuage fears the single currency area might break up,
the ECB agreed to buy potentially unlimited amounts of
short-term sovereign bonds from troubled states in return for
reform commitments and accepting help from the European rescue
fund.
All eyes are on Spain to see if and when it will sign up to
an international bailout as the government frets about the
strings attached to such aid.
Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash
in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 2.9 percent in
August, slowing down from 3.6 percent in July and missing the
consensus of 3.2 percent from analysts polled by Reuters.
