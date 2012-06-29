* Annual growth rate M3 May 2.9 pct, above forecasts
* Monthly flow of loans to households 2 bln eur
* Monthly flow of loans to non-financial firms -10 bln euros
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, June 29 Lending to European firms
contracted in May, quashing hopes that the ECB's mass injections
of cheap cash might have kick-started confidence and adding to
the central bank's growing list of reasons to cut interest rates
next week.
ECB data showed on Friday loans to the private sector fell
0.1 percent in May, missing economists' expectations for 0.1
percent growth and adding to concerns about limp credit demand.
"That is a worrying sign," said Christian Schulz, economist
at Berenberg Bank. "That is a combination of recession, less
credit demand, but also signs of a credit crunch in some parts
of the euro zone."
Loans to non-financial firms fell by 10 billion euros
compared with the previous month after jumping by 7 billion
euros in April. The monthly flow of loans to households was 2
billion euros, down from 7 billion euros.
Societe Generale economist James Nixon said the data showed
banks and investors were hoarding the ECB's three-year loans
rather than lending the money out.
"We have seen weak data, falling inflation and declining
credit, these are all consistent with a cut in interest rates
next week," he said.
A Reuters poll showed 48 out of 71 economists expect the ECB
to cut rates when it meets on Thursday, with most of them having
pencilled in a 25 basis point cut to 0.75 percent, where they
are expected to stay until at least 2014.
Inflation data on Friday also boosted rate cut expectations,
holding steady as expected at a 16-month low of 2.4 percent in
June. Although it remains above the ECB's
preferred 2 percent level, it is expected to drop under it by
the end of the year.
Additional ECB data revealed that banks are continuing to
use its 1 trillion euros worth of loans to buy government bonds.
Italian banks spent 12.3 billion euros on government debt, twice
as much as in the previous month.
More worryingly, figures showed savers and companies pulled
their cash out of Greek banks at record pace of 5 percent last
month when speculation about the country quitting the euro was
at its most intense.
PRESSURE ON ECB
Euro zone leaders surprised markets with steps to address
the bloc's escalating debt woes on Friday, agreeing to take
action to bring down Italy's and Spain's spiralling borrowing
costs and create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks.
Attention is now on the ECB and whether it will play a
further role in stemming the tensions beyond the expected cut in
interest rates.
"The ECB should do something," Berenberg Bank's Schulz said.
"A more direct intervention in the sovereign bond markets,
for instance by putting a cap on the bond yields of solvent
sovereigns would be more promising ... but the pain threshold is
unlikely to be reached just yet," he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi can expect to be pressed on the
topic at the euro area central bank's monthly meeting next
Thursday. The ECB is prohibited under EU law to finance
governments directly, something Draghi has stressed in the past.
Alongside a rate cut, a Reuters poll showed 19 out of 43
economists thought that at some point the ECB would provide more
cheap, long-term loans to banks.
With almost 800 billion euros of ECB-fuelled excess
liquidity already in the system and banks hoarding record
amounts at the central bank every night, the immediate need for
extra cash appears limited.
The ECB's money is pushing up overall funding. Euro zone M3
money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy -
grew at an annual pace of 2.9 percent in May, up from 2.5
percent in April and well above a 2.3 percent forecast.
Fears about inflation or a massive increase in money supply
were not warranted, Berenberg Bank's Schulz said, as loans to
consumers - the most relevant economic component at the moment -
were decreasing.