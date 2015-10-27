* 1st slowdown since June 2014
* Driven by volatile short-term loans
* Trend in longer loans continues to improve
By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Growth in lending to euro zone
companies almost ground to a halt in September, European Central
Bank data showed on Tuesday, ending a trend that had lasted for
over a year and complicating the picture for the ECB as it
weighs new stimulus measures.
Loans to non-financial corporations grew just 0.1 percent in
September from 0.4 percent the month before, the first monthly
slowdown since June 2014.
Euro zone corporate lending dried up as banks closed the
taps to shore up their balance sheets in the aftermath of the
financial crisis. The decline hit bottom in late 2013 and
corporate loans finally started growing again last July.
The ECB said last week it is considering fresh policy action
to help offset a slowdown in emerging economies, but it
maintained that conditions in the euro zone were still looking
up. As evidence, it cited improved lending and credited its
asset-purchase programme and ultra-low interest rates.
"Very disappointing news for the ECB," said Howard Archer,
an economist at IHS Global Insight. "It may well be that
businesses have become more cautious over borrowing recently,
given heightened uncertainties over the global growth outlook."
The slowdown in corporate loans was driven by the usually
volatile loans of up to one year. The trend in loans with a
maturity of one to five years continued to accelerate, and
longer-dated loans grew for the first time since 2012.
Tuesday's data also stands in contrast with the latest ECB
bank survey, which showed that corporate demand for bank credit
had improved and standards had eased in the three months to
September.
The M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which
is considered an early indicator of future economic activity,
grew by 4.9 percent in September, unchanged from August and
missing forecasts for 5.0 percent.
Lending growth to households picked up to 1.1 percent in
September from 1.0 percent in August, driven by mortgages.
