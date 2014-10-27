FRANKFURT Oct 27 Portuguese banks in September showed the strongest monthly decline in government debt holdings since December 2013, data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.

Portuguese banks sold 2.785 billion euros in government debt in September after selling 1.569 billion euros in August, marking the largest decline since December last year.

Italian banks also sold 2.073 billion euro in government debt in September after a 1.845 billion euro increase in August.

At a market value of 425.1 billion euros, Italian banks' holdings of government bonds remain the largest in the euro zone. (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Alison Williams)