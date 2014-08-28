FRANKFURT Aug 28 Lending to companies and
households in Portugal fell at the fastest rate since records
started in January 2004 in July, data from the European Central
Bank showed on Thursday, highlighting one of the impediments to
growth in the euro zone.
The currency bloc is slowly emerging from the worst crisis
since it was founded in 1999 as many members are scaling back
government spending, reining in debt and reforming their labour
markets, while banks are still reluctant to lend in some parts.
ECB data on Friday showed that the situation is only slowly
improving, particularly in countries hit most by the crisis.
Lending in Portugal continued to decline in July, falling by 7.8
percent compared to a year earlier, the fastest decline since
ECB data records started.
Lending also declined in Ireland, at an annual rate of 11.7
percent in July, the strongest decline since August 2011, data
showed.
Spain posted a 9-percent drop in lending to the private
sector in July compared with a decline of 8.9 percent in the
previous month.
The ECB has cut interest rates to record lows and will offer
banks more long-term funding at ultra-cheap rates later this
year to encourage them to lend more freely.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Toby Chopra)