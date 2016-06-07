National Bank of Slovakia Governor Jozef Makuch is seen during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby/Files

BRATISLAVA The European Central Bank could miss its inflation target until 2020, a Governing Council member said on Tuesday, indicating that speeding up price growth will be slow and difficult despite massive stimulus from the bank.

Buying 1.74 trillion euros worth of assets and cutting rates deep into negative territory, the ECB is fighting to avoid deflation and stimulate price growth after missing its inflation target for three straight years.

"It is a longer than medium-term question. It is difficult to estimate the horizon exactly, maybe around 2020, certainly it will be beyond the horizon of the prediction, meaning after 2018," Slovak central bank governor Josef Makuch told a news conference.

The comments from Makuch are among the boldest from an ECB policymaker, indicating that inflation may only rise back to target years beyond the bank's two to three year forecasting horizon.

The ECB expects inflation, now hovering just below zero, to rise to 1.3 percent next year and 1.6 percent in 2018, below its objective of almost 2 percent.

Still, the ECB is expected to refrain from easing its policy further at least throughout the summer, assessing the impact of Britain's vote on European Union membership and the start of its new corporate bond buying and loan schemes.

"The ECB is ready for all alternatives (in the UK referendum); we are ready for exchange rate movements," Makuch said. "The key will be the dollar reaction as the leading global currency."

"It’s a riskier scenario for Britain than for the rest of the world but of course there would be some negative impacts here as well," he added.

