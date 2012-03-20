By Marc Jones
| FRANKFURT, March 20
FRANKFURT, March 20 Banks borrowed over 11.5
billion euros of emergency overnight funds from the European
Central Bank for a second day running on Tuesday, a spike money
market experts put down to Greek banks juggling their cash
because of the country' debt restructuring.
Banks are usually reluctant to use the ECB's instant access
facility - also known as its emergency window - because it
charges 0.75 percentage points more interest than normal ECB
funding.
This week's jump, however, is the second time this month
that overnight borrowing has surged.
Money market traders believe is it a knock-on effect of a
complicated arrangement the ECB put in place to avoid Greek
bonds becoming unusable in its lending operations following the
country's debt swap deal currently going through.
The original plan, to use 35 billion euros ($46 billion) of
EFSF bonds as a sweetener for the ECB to continue lending to
banks with Greek collateral as normal, fell apart when the EFSF
bonds couldn't be transferred to the central bank in time.
That forced the ECB to push the banks out of its operations
and into the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) facilities
that national central banks can provide.
On March 8, the ECB reopened its doors to Greek collateral
after the EFSF bonds finally arrived and almost immediately use
of the ECB's overnight facility jumped to over 15 billion euros.
It dipped below 2 billion after last week's injection of
7-day mainstream ECB funding but has spiked again as - according
to traders - banks receive more of their collateral back and get
it in shape again for the ECB's regular operations.
"I don't think it (the jump in overnight borrowing) is
anything sinister," said one London-based money market trader.
"The view in the market is that is just Greek banks after Greek
bonds become ineligible earlier in the month."
A second trader added that it made sense for Greek banks to
borrow overnight from the ECB.
"The ECB marginal rate is still cheaper than anything these
banks could get on the street and it also ensures the collateral
is visible to the central bank so it can be used in the weekly
operation or the 3-month one that settles next week," he said.
