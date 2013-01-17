FRANKFURT Jan 17 Banks eschewed the European Central Bank's overnight lending facility for the second time in a week, ECB data showed, likely tapping one-week money instead against the backdrop of a still strained interbank market.

Banks are reluctant to use the ECB's instant access facility - also known as its 'emergency' window - because it charges 0.75 percentage points more interest than normal ECB funding, but its use increased as interbank markets dried up.

Overnight borrowing has been low since the start of the year, and having not taken any money from the ECB last Wednesday, this Wednesday the overnight loan facility stood at zero again, Thursday's ECB data showed.

Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas said this was due to the fact that banks took all the liquidity they needed in the weekly refinancing operation, which was allotted on Tuesday.

"For me it is just the fact that all the banks which needed liquidity went to the main refinancing operation (MRO)," Jacq said. "Usually on the back of the MRO you can see a decrease of the marginal lending facility," he added.

A day before banks received the money from the ECB's seven-day operation, overnight lending jumped to 1.048 billion euros on Monday, easing back to 589 million euros on Tuesday.

Take-up of seven-day ECB money also increased this week to 131 billion euros from 78 billion euros last week.

While it is still too early to identify a trend, continuous low borrowing from the ECB could be an indication that stress in the interbank market is easing and banks can get funding more easily elsewhere rather than having to turn to the central bank.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet)