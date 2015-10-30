LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 30 Euroclear, one of the world's biggest stock and bond settlement houses, won't be ready to join a European Central Bank (ECB) landmark project on time next year to streamline the continent's complex financial plumbing.

The delay announced by Belgium-based Euroclear on Friday will deprive the ECB's new Target2Securities (T2S) settlement system of the huge volume boost needed to drive down costs for users and make Europe's capital market more efficient.

T2S, launched in June after being postponed for years, aims to unify a patchwork of national and international settlement houses for euro-denominated securities, exchanging legal ownership for cash in the final part of a transaction.

Euroclear was due to join in March next year and said on Friday the challenges it was facing to migrate settlement to the new platform were now "under control".

"Having completed this evaluation, we expect to be in a position to provide clarification on our fuller migration schedule in the coming weeks," Euroclear said.

Italy's Monte Titoli settlement house was due to join T2S in the first wave in June but had to delay until August.

The ECB said other markets in the second migration wave, as well as those in subsequent waves, were on track with their preparations.

"Together with Euroclear, the T2S governance bodies will assess the impact on the T2S Community and identify the best possible way forward for Euroclear's migration to T2S, while preserving the overall interests of all stakeholders," the ECB said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Potter)