LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 30 Euroclear, one of the
world's biggest stock and bond settlement houses, won't be ready
to join a European Central Bank (ECB) landmark project on time
next year to streamline the continent's complex financial
plumbing.
The delay announced by Belgium-based Euroclear on Friday
will deprive the ECB's new Target2Securities (T2S) settlement
system of the huge volume boost needed to drive down costs for
users and make Europe's capital market more efficient.
T2S, launched in June after being postponed for years, aims
to unify a patchwork of national and international settlement
houses for euro-denominated securities, exchanging legal
ownership for cash in the final part of a transaction.
Euroclear was due to join in March next year and said on
Friday the challenges it was facing to migrate settlement to the
new platform were now "under control".
"Having completed this evaluation, we expect to be in a
position to provide clarification on our fuller migration
schedule in the coming weeks," Euroclear said.
Italy's Monte Titoli settlement house was due to join T2S in
the first wave in June but had to delay until August.
The ECB said other markets in the second migration wave, as
well as those in subsequent waves, were on track with their
preparations.
"Together with Euroclear, the T2S governance bodies will
assess the impact on the T2S Community and identify the best
possible way forward for Euroclear's migration to T2S, while
preserving the overall interests of all stakeholders," the ECB
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark
Potter)