FRANKFURT, April 22 The European Central Bank
failed to offset as much of the money it has spent on government
bonds as it planned to on Tuesday, falling short for the second
week running as the amount of spare cash in the banking system
falls to critical levels.
The ECB takes an amount equivalent to its holdings of euro
zone government bonds as weekly deposits from banks to offset
its buying of bonds at the height of the financial crisis. It
does so to neutralise any threat that it will fuel inflation.
But many banks are repaying early the loans they took from
the ECB at the peak of the euro zone crisis, and have set aside
tens of billions of euros ahead of an ECB health check of the
sector, leaving them with less cash to deposit at the central
bank.
The drop in the amount of surplus cash in the system puts
upward pressure on market interest rates. The ECB earlier this
year debated ending its sterilisation operations to loosen
lending conditions but opted to keep them going for now.
Excess liquidity now stands at around 123 billion euros.
"Excess liquidity is seen as not high enough," said a money
market trader who asked not to be named, explaining why banks
preferred to hold on to funds rather than parking them at the
ECB for a week for a return of 0.25 percent.
The ECB drew back 166.780 billion euros ($230.22 billion) on
Tuesday in seven-day deposits versus a target of 172.5 billion,
equivalent to the size of its first and now terminated sovereign
bond-purchase plan, which remained unchanged in the week to
April 18.
Last week, the ECB also failed to offset the full amount.
Banks also took 9.65 billion euros more in the ECB's weekly
main refinancing operation on Tuesday.
The so-called Securities Markets Programme (SMP) was
replaced by a new and yet-to-be used plan dubbed Outright
Monetary Transactions (OMT) in September 2012. The ECB holds the
bonds it bought under the SMP to maturity.
($1 = 0.7244 Euros)
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)