MILAN May 29 The European Central Bank on
Friday stuck to June 22 as the planned launch date for its
landmark project to unify settlement of securities across the
euro zone, dismissing an Italian request for a postponement due
to technical issues.
The Target 2 Securities (T2S) platform will settle
euro-denominated securities, exchanging legal ownership for cash
in the final part of a transaction.
Earlier this month, a member of the T2S board had said the
platform would not launch in June unless it became more stable.
Italian banks had asked for the launch to be delayed to
September after tests in recent weeks highlighted technical
problems, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters this week.
"The T2S Board reviewed the status of the T2S testing
activities and confirmed that the platform is sufficiently
stable for live production on 22 June," the T2S board said in a
statement published on the ECB website.
The platform is set to launch initially in a group of
countries comprising Italy, Greece, Malta, Romania and
Switzerland.
The T2S board said it was in close contact with the markets
of those countries to make the migration as smooth as possible.
One of the sources said this week a possible solution would
be for Italy to join the platform a few weeks after its launch
in order to sort out problems that would otherwise lead to a
delayed settlement for bond auctions or secondary-market trades
on government bonds.
(Reporting by Luca Trogni and Valentina Za; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)