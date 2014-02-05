FRANKFURT Feb 5 A shock slump in euro zone
inflation to a level way below the European Central Bank's
target is focusing the minds of its policymakers, who have the
chance to respond at Thursday's monthly meeting.
While they may choose to wait for updated medium-term
economic forecasts in March before deciding whether to act, the
drop in inflation to just 0.7 percent last month highlights the
immediacy of the deflation risk facing the 18-country bloc.
After the ECB's January policy meeting, President Mario
Draghi set out two scenarios that could trigger fresh policy
action: a deterioration in the medium-term inflation outlook and
an "unwarranted" tightening of short-term money markets.
ECB policymakers have discussed - in theory - a number of
policy measures they could deploy to deal with either of these
scenarios. Each comes with its own merits and drawbacks.
Following is a description of some of the main options and
their respective pros and cons.
INTEREST RATE CUT
With the ECB's main interest rate already at just 0.25
percent, the central bank is running out of room to lower
official borrowing costs. Analysts polled by Reuters last month
did not expect the ECB to cut rates within a forecast horizon
extending to June 2015. Should the ECB opt to
lower rates, it would probably go with a smaller cut than the
25-basis-point increment it has always used - to 0.1 percent,
for example. Such a step would send a signal that the ECB is
ready to act to meet its inflation target, but would have only a
muted impact on the economy.
The ECB's other key interest rate, the deposit rate it pays
banks leaving their money with it overnight, now stands at zero.
Lowering this into negative territory would see it effectively
charge banks to hold their money securely. This would give banks
a greater incentive to lend, rather than parking funds at the
central bank. The ECB says it is technically ready to make this
move. When Denmark introduced negative deposit rates in 2012,
however, banks simply increased their loan rates to make up for
having to pay the central bank to hold their money.
STERILISATION SUSPENSION
The ECB has discussed the possibility of suspending
operations to soak up money it spent buying sovereign bonds
during the euro zone's debt crisis under its now-terminated
Securities Markets Programme. Ending the
so-called "sterilisation" operations would inject about 175
billion euros ($236.43 billion) of liquidity into the financial
system, which would help ease strains in euro zone money
markets.
One argument against suspending the sterilisation operations
would be to avoid raising questions about ECB policy ahead of a
ruling by the German Constitutional Court on the central bank's
new bond-buying programme.
The court is considering whether the ECB's plans to buy
"unlimited" amounts of bonds from stricken euro zone states,
announced in 2012 at the height of the crisis, is really a
vehicle for funding member states through the back door. That
could violate German law.
Purchases made under the yet-to-be-used bond plan are also
meant to be sterilised to stop them fuelling inflation.
LTRO
The ECB funnelled over 1 trillion euros into the financial
system in late 2011 and early 2012 with twin three-year
long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) at low interest rates.
The move provided banks with ample liquidity, giving them more
certainty about their funding situation and taking tension out
of money markets. But banks have been repaying big chunks of the
loans early so there is no guarantee they would jump again at a
repeat offer, especially as they are tidying up their books
ahead of a health check of the banking sector by the ECB.
QE
Quantitative easing (QE) - effectively, printing money -
would be a way to flood the economy with funds. By buying
government bonds on the secondary market, the ECB could bring
down market interest rates and ease money market tensions. The
increase in the money supply would, in theory, also push up
prices and stave off the deflationary threat. Although the ploy
has been used by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and
the Bank of England, many ECB policymakers have deep
reservations about making this move, from which they fear it
would be difficult to exit. Another concern is that the merits
of QE are unclear: in the United States, a quicker clean-up of
the banking sector than in Europe may have been the decisive
factor in pepping up the economy, not QE.
SHARPER FORWARD GUIDANCE
The ECB has vowed to keep its key interest rates "at present
or lower levels for an extended period of time". But how long is
an 'extended period'? To help anchor inflation expectations, the
ECB could sharpen its language. The Fed did this by tying its
guidance to developments in the U.S. labour market, but a
problem for the ECB may be that its mandate is to focus on price
stability, not the broader economy. The Bank of England's recent
experience may also not inspire the ECB to refine its message.
Its forward guidance was rendered virtually obsolete last month
when Britain's jobless rate fell close to the 7.0 percent level
the BoE set in August as a threshold for considering higher
interest rates, confident it would take years to get there.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)