* Mersch say asset purchases available but complicated
* Warns against FX volatility
* Says ECB has more instruments to use
By Marc Jones and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 15 The European Central Bank has the
option to buy assets outright if needed but because there is no
joint euro zone bond to buy, other instruments are easier to
use, Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.
The ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low last
week, alarmed by a sharp drop in inflation, and calls have grown
for the institution to follow other central banks which have
spent billions on asset purchases to get their economies going.
ECB economics chief Peter Praet became the first of its top
policymakers to openly talk about full blown asset buying this
week, but speaking at an event in London his colleague Mersch
underscored the difficulties that would be
involved.
"In our mandate it says we can do asset purchases," Mersch
said. "But Europe is a little bit different in so far that we do
not have a single sovereign signature... So it is not surprising
that we chose other instruments."
Unlike the Federal Reserve which can buy U.S. Treasuries the
ECB would have to come up with a basket of government bonds or
even company assets that would help the euro zone overall.
Mersch added that the ECB had the option to keep flooding
the euro zone with cheap funding if necessary, though he also
pointed out that banks were currently paying back the cash the
ECB had lent them in the past of their own accord.
He said that was a sign of the improving health of the
financial system but then also cautioned that the soon-to-be-18
country euro zone economy remained below par.
"We are not yet at the level of recovery of maybe others so
we still reserve the chances of having to do other measures in
future."
The Luxembourger is seen as part of northern euro zone bloc
of ECB policymakers that could oppose controversial easing
methods.
The bank surprised financial markets last week when it cut
interest rates to a new record low of 0.25 just a week after a
dive in euro zone inflation. Mario Draghi, its head, then went
further saying rates could go lower still.
With borrowing costs already near zero and the bloc still
overshadowed by sovereign and bank debt worries, the euro
has remained stubbornly high despite some sizable lurches.
"When it comes to the exchange rate... excessive volatility
is not in the interest of anyone," Mersch added echoing the
usual stance of the Group of 7 developed nations.
On the ECB board, Mersch also has responsibility for setting
up its new role overseeing the euro zone's biggest 130 banks. He
strengthened calls for governments to have funds in place to
recapitalise any strugglers the ECB uncovers.
His comments came as European ministers gathered in Brussels
to outline plans to deal with troubled banks. Time is running
out for the ministers to strike a deal by their self-imposed
deadline of the end of the year.
"We strongly support the envisaged timeline for the single
resolution mechanism (SRM) to become effective in January 2015,"
Mersch said.