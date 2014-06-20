* Mersch says ECB's policing role could cover other parts of
BRUSSELS, June 20 A European Central Bank policy
maker has floated the idea of widening the ECB's new policing of
big banks to other financial players, providing a rare glimpse
of its ambition to extend the reach of banking union.
Addressing an audience of officials and others in Brussels,
Yves Mersch spoke of the benefits of creating a "genuine
financial market union and not only a banking union", warning
that the economic crisis that hit the region was not yet over.
"This would include ... the shadow banking system and areas
outside our supervision right now. This would further enhance
the smoothing of shocks via the capital markets," said Mersch,
who is a member of the ECB's core Executive Board.
Mersch's comments come despite the fact that some elements
of the fledgling scheme to police big banks and tackle those in
trouble have yet to be finalised, such as a back-up for big
banks that fail.
The International Monetary Fund has criticised this, saying
the 18-country euro zone needs a strong system to handle big
banks in trouble.
The European Central Bank will begin supervision of big
banks across the euro zone later this year, the first step in
banking union.
The next step will be a common approach to preventing banks
in trouble from dragging down the governments of euro zone
countries, as happened with Ireland. That step remains a work in
progress. So far, only a small emergency fund exists.
The IMF has argued that it should be easier for the euro
zone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, to help
struggling banks directly, rather than lending money to the
banks' home countries.
"We still would think the common fiscal backstop is not
sufficient," Mahmood Pradhan, an official at the International
Monetary Fund, said on Thursday.
