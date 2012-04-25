LUXEMBOURG, April 25 European banks are still
suffering from tight credit and markets have not picked up
enough to cover their funding requirements, European Central
Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said in comments
released on Wednesday.
Mersch, writing in the central bank of Luxembourg's
stability report, said the ECB had staved off serious problems
for the banking system and the real economy by pumping more than
a trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) into the banking system.
"Although significant improvements are visible in the
European financial environment since the end of 2011, the
situation of European banks continues to raise many questions
from market participants," Mersch wrote.
"The profitability of credit establishments is at
historically low levels, with risk profiles being reduced and
provisions taken for asset losses as large as those seen in
2009," he continued.
Europe's banks have been hard hit over the past five years,
first by the global credit crisis and then by writedowns on the
value of their euro sovereign debt holdings, purchased to
provide security but issued by governments that have since run
into trouble.
Mersch said it was still hard for banks to refinance and the
slight pick-up in the market for securitised paper was not
enough to cover future requirements.
"Moreover these green shoots in the market for securitised
paper have principally been seen in the triple-A rated
countries," he wrote.
The financial sector faced difficulties in securing
financing on interbank markets and via unsecured bonds,
unsettling efforts to deleverage, which risked reducing banks'
willingness to supply credit to other sectors of the economy,
Mersch said.
This had almost thrust the European economy into a deep
recession, Mersch wrote. "Without the exceptional new measures
taken by the ECB Governing Council, the financing constraints
and the intensification of disorderly deleveraging would have
been much worse for the banking sector and, in the end, the real
economy."
Mersch said it was difficult to assess the impact of the
ECB's long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) on credit
availability. However, there was evidence to show that the first
such operation had given banks the opportunity to repair their
balance sheets and avoid fire sales of assets.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)