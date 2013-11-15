LONDON Nov 15 It is not ideal to have sharp
moves in the currency, an ECB official said on Friday, when
asked if it were preferable to see a reduction in the strength
of the euro.
There have been some concerns among market participants that
a strong euro could further stifle an already tentative recovery
in the euro zone.
"When it comes to the exchange rate... excessive volatility
is not in the interest of anyone," ECB Executive Board member
Yves Mersch said, during an event in London, adding he stuck to
the generic comments in the Group of 7 developed nations
statement.
For related stories on ECB's Mersch please see,
and
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)