FRANKFURT Dec 18 New Executive Board member
Yves Mersch will work jointly with the European Central Bank's
vice president, Vitor Constancio, on the fledgling euro zone
banking union, the ECB said on Tuesday.
Mersch joined the ECB's six-member Executive Board this
week, beginning an eight-year term. His previous role as
Luxembourg's central bank chief had already made him a member of
the ECB's broader policymaking Governing Council.
Under a landmark deal last week, the ECB will have new
powers from 2014 that will give it automatic oversight of around
150 of the euro zone's 6,000-odd banks, and the authority to
intervene in smaller banks if there are signs of trouble.
The establishment of this single supervisory mechanism is a
first step towards a banking union that will lay a cornerstone
for closer economic integration.
For an ECB statement on the division of responsibilities on
the board, click:
here
(Writing by Paul Carrel)